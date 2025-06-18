Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan Sign Protocol To Boost Railway Cooperation
The signing took place during a bilateral meeting held as part of the 82nd session of the Council for Railway Transport of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).
The meeting was led by Zufar Narzullaev, Chairman of the Board of JSC of Uzbekistan Railways, and Azamat Sakiev, Director General of the State Enterprise Kyrgyz Railways.
The parties engaged in a comprehensive dialogue regarding
strategic focal points of bilateral collaboration, with the
objective of fortifying their alliance and amplifying the
throughput of freight and passenger rail conveyance across the two
nations.
In the interim, the bilateral trade dynamics between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan have escalated to a substantial $163 million during the January to February 2025 timeframe, reflecting a remarkable 69.4 percent uptick relative to the corresponding period in 2024, which recorded a trade volume of $96.2 million.
