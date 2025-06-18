Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan Sign Protocol To Boost Railway Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The railway administrations of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan have signed a protocol formalizing key agreements and setting the course for enhanced future cooperation in the railway sector, Trend reports.

The signing took place during a bilateral meeting held as part of the 82nd session of the Council for Railway Transport of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

The meeting was led by Zufar Narzullaev, Chairman of the Board of JSC of Uzbekistan Railways, and Azamat Sakiev, Director General of the State Enterprise Kyrgyz Railways.

The parties engaged in a comprehensive dialogue regarding strategic focal points of bilateral collaboration, with the objective of fortifying their alliance and amplifying the throughput of freight and passenger rail conveyance across the two nations.



In the interim, the bilateral trade dynamics between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan have escalated to a substantial $163 million during the January to February 2025 timeframe, reflecting a remarkable 69.4 percent uptick relative to the corresponding period in 2024, which recorded a trade volume of $96.2 million.