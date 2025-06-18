403
US secret task force stops operation because of Trump
(MENAFN) A previously undisclosed US task force created to devise strategies for exerting pressure on Russia has reportedly ceased operations, according to sources cited by reports. This inter-agency group, formed earlier in the spring as Donald Trump’s plan to accelerate peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.
The task force had been exploring a range of tactics, including enhancing economic pressure on former Soviet nations and carrying out intelligence activities aimed at weakening Russia’s geopolitical influence. However, insiders claim the initiative began to fizzle out in May after the US president declined to take a tougher stance on Moscow.
“It lost steam toward the end because the president wasn’t there. Instead of doing more, maybe he wanted to do less,” one official was quoted as saying.
While the group was never officially terminated, the effort reportedly came to a standstill following a major shake-up at the White House National Security Council. That overhaul resulted in the removal of nearly all personnel connected to the task force, including those focused on the Ukraine conflict.
Sources said it remains uncertain whether President Trump was even informed about the group’s establishment or its eventual collapse.
Throughout his presidency, Trump consistently maintained that only direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine could bring an end to their conflict. He repeatedly pressed both governments to return to the negotiating table to resolve their ongoing tensions.
