Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iran Says Hypersonic Missiles Fired At Israel As Trump Demands 'Unconditional Surrender'

Iran Says Hypersonic Missiles Fired At Israel As Trump Demands 'Unconditional Surrender'


2025-06-18 03:02:20
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Tehran: Iran said early Wednesday it fired hypersonic missiles at Israel in the latest round of overnight strikes between the two countries, hours after Donald Trump demanded the Islamic republic's "unconditional surrender".

The US president insists Washington has played no part in ally Israel's bombing campaign, but also warned Iran his patience is wearing thin as the conflict enters a sixth day.

Israeli warplanes targeted the Iranian capital before dawn Wednesday after the military issued a warning for civilians to leave one district for their safety.

The Israeli military later said it struck weapons manufacturing sites and a facility used to make centrifuges in Tehran.

Read Also
  • UAE waives overstay fines for Iranian residents, visitors
  • Trump says won't kill Iran supreme leader -- 'for now'
  • Air raid sirens sound in Israel town home to nuclear site
  • Iran extends suspension of all flights

Iran told residents of Tel Aviv to prepare for an attack, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claiming its hypersonic Fattah-1 missiles were "repeatedly shaking the shelters" in the commercial hub.

"The 11th wave of the proud Operation Honest Promise 3 using Fattah-1 missiles" was carried out, the Guards said in a statement broadcast on state television.

Hypersonic missiles travel at more than five times the speed of sound and can manoeuvre mid-flight, making them harder to track and intercept.

Iran also sent a "swarm of drones" towards Israel, where the army said it intercepted two over the Dead Sea area.

World powers have scrambled for an offramp, hoping to prevent the conflict from spiralling into a region-engulfing war.

In separate phone calls with his Iranian counterpart and US envoy Steve Witkoff on Tuesday night, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty urged a diplomatic solution.

MENAFN18062025000063011010ID1109688471

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search