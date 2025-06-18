Qatar Reaffirms Readiness To Host ITU Plenipotentiary Conference 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar, represented by the Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA), is participating as an observer in the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Council 2025 meetings, held in Geneva, Switzerland, from 17 to 27 June 2025.

The Qatari delegation is led by Eng. Ahmad Abdulla AlMuslemani, President of CRA and Chair-Designate of the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference 2026 (PP-26).

Through its participation, CRA will closely follow key agenda items of strategic importance to the global ICT community, particularly those concerning policy development, human capital, financial oversight, and budgetary planning. Active engagement in these discussions ensures that CRA remains aligned with international ICT trends and contributes to shaping future regulatory frameworks in line with Qatar's national priorities.

As part of the Council Meeting, CRA will deliver a detailed presentation outlining Qatar's preparedness to host the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference (PP-26) in Doha in November 2026. This flagship event, the highest governing body of the ITU, sets the Union's strategic vision and plays a pivotal role in guiding global telecommunications and ICT development. CRA's presentation will emphasize the State's logistical and organizational readiness, as well as its commitment to delivering an inclusive and forward-looking conference.

CRA will also host a dedicated pavilion showcasing interactive content to offer attendees an immersive experience of Qatar's rich cultural heritage and digital advancements.