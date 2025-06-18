Al-Misnad Receives Egypt's Ambassador, UNRWA Commissioner-General
Doha: Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al-Misnad met yesterday with Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the State of Qatar H E Amr El Sherbini.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them.
They also discussed the developments in the region, in addition to a number of topics of common concern.
Separately, Al-Misnad met yesterday with Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) H E Philippe Lazzarini, who is visiting the country.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the UNRWA and ways to support and enhance them.
They also discussed the developments in the region, in addition to a number of topics of common concern.
Director of International Organizations Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikha Hanouf bint Abdulrahman Al-Thani attended the meeting.
