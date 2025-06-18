Woqod Supports Inclusive Education Through Grants To QF University Students

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Foundation has partnered with Woqod to provide financial support to 61 students currently enrolled at two of its higher education institutions, Hamad Bin Khalifa University and Texas A&M University at Qatar.

Established this year, the Woqod grant aims to ease financial barriers and support students in pursuing their education. Aligning with Qatar Foundation's (QF) belief in inclusive education, the initiative is intended to help students achieve academic success and personal development.

President of Higher Education and Education Advisor, Qatar Foundation, Francisco Marmolejo said:“At Qatar Foundation, a key priority is to make sure that every student – regardless of their financial background – has access to the quality and world-class education that is being offered by universities established in Education City.

“Support from partners like Woqod plays a vital role in this mission. Their generous grant helps ease the financial burden on many of our students, allowing them to focus on their studies, get involved in campus life, and grow personally and professionally. The support from Woqod helps benefited students to unlock their human potential and prepares them to be great professionals with a sense of solidarity and appreciation.” Kholood Darwish, from Lebanon, is a student at QF partner university Texas A&M at Qatar (TAMUQ) and a recipient of the inaugural grant.“This award means a lot to me – not only to me, but to my family, too,” she said.

“I'm really glad to have this opportunity. I believe it will motivate me - I can focus harder on my future, work harder on my courses, and it gives me a greater sense of responsibility.”

Mohammed Mansour, from Egypt, is a fellow grant recipient who is also studying at TAMUQ, and said:“It will encourage me to do better, and become a better version of myself as an engineer and a leader, as this opportunity motivates me to strive for other opportunities in the future when I face the real world and the job market.”