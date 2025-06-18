403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Official Warns of Iran Mining Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) Heightening frictions across the region have prompted American authorities to warn that Tehran might seed the crucial Strait of Hormuz with naval mines should U.S. forces become involved in Israel’s offensive— a maneuver that could imprison U.S. warships inside the Persian Gulf and ignite a wider showdown.
"Officials said that in the event of an attack, Iran could begin to mine the Strait of Hormuz, a tactic meant to pin American warships in the Persian Gulf," according to intelligence assessed by the Donald Trump administration and cited by a news agency on Tuesday.
This alert underscores rising anxiety that an already volatile confrontation could broaden into direct hostilities between Washington and Tehran.
Reports also indicate that the Islamic Republic has positioned ballistic missiles and additional armaments to strike American installations throughout the Middle East if Washington backs Israeli actions—particularly any assault on Iran’s fortified, subterranean Fordo nuclear complex.
U.S. commanders have, in turn, placed more than 40,000 service members stationed in the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and elsewhere on heightened readiness.
Tehran continues to convey its readiness to hit back. "Our enemies should know that they cannot reach a solution with military attacks on us and will not be able to force their will on the Iranian people," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declared on Monday.
"Officials said that in the event of an attack, Iran could begin to mine the Strait of Hormuz, a tactic meant to pin American warships in the Persian Gulf," according to intelligence assessed by the Donald Trump administration and cited by a news agency on Tuesday.
This alert underscores rising anxiety that an already volatile confrontation could broaden into direct hostilities between Washington and Tehran.
Reports also indicate that the Islamic Republic has positioned ballistic missiles and additional armaments to strike American installations throughout the Middle East if Washington backs Israeli actions—particularly any assault on Iran’s fortified, subterranean Fordo nuclear complex.
U.S. commanders have, in turn, placed more than 40,000 service members stationed in the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and elsewhere on heightened readiness.
Tehran continues to convey its readiness to hit back. "Our enemies should know that they cannot reach a solution with military attacks on us and will not be able to force their will on the Iranian people," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declared on Monday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Aixuspeed Reports $500K In Token Commitments Within First 72 Hours Of Pre-Sale
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
CommentsNo comment