Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Official Warns of Iran Mining Strait of Hormuz

Official Warns of Iran Mining Strait of Hormuz


2025-06-18 03:01:22
(MENAFN) Heightening frictions across the region have prompted American authorities to warn that Tehran might seed the crucial Strait of Hormuz with naval mines should U.S. forces become involved in Israel’s offensive— a maneuver that could imprison U.S. warships inside the Persian Gulf and ignite a wider showdown.

"Officials said that in the event of an attack, Iran could begin to mine the Strait of Hormuz, a tactic meant to pin American warships in the Persian Gulf," according to intelligence assessed by the Donald Trump administration and cited by a news agency on Tuesday.

This alert underscores rising anxiety that an already volatile confrontation could broaden into direct hostilities between Washington and Tehran.

Reports also indicate that the Islamic Republic has positioned ballistic missiles and additional armaments to strike American installations throughout the Middle East if Washington backs Israeli actions—particularly any assault on Iran’s fortified, subterranean Fordo nuclear complex.

U.S. commanders have, in turn, placed more than 40,000 service members stationed in the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and elsewhere on heightened readiness.

Tehran continues to convey its readiness to hit back. "Our enemies should know that they cannot reach a solution with military attacks on us and will not be able to force their will on the Iranian people," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas  Araghchi declared on Monday.

MENAFN18062025000045017167ID1109688455

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search