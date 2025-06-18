403
Two Russian elderly civilians die from Ukrainian attack
(MENAFN) Two elderly civilians lost their lives following Ukrainian artillery strikes on the village of Zvannoe in Russia’s western Kursk Region, according to regional authorities. Governor Aleksandr Khinshtein confirmed the deaths of a 59-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man, expressing his sympathies to the victims' families. The shelling also inflicted damage on at least four residential buildings and a local school.
Describing the assault as “barbarian,” the governor harshly criticized Ukrainian forces, referring to them as “cruel and merciless.” He also urged people in the area to avoid traveling near the border with Ukraine due to the “very high” security risks. Zvannoe lies fewer than 20 kilometers from the frontier.
Kursk and other Russian regions bordering Ukraine have been repeatedly targeted by cross-border attacks since the intensification of hostilities in February 2022. These include strikes using drones, missiles, and artillery, which have regularly hit areas such as Belgorod and Bryansk in addition to Kursk.
Reports highlight that Ukraine has recently escalated its aerial assault campaign, deploying a surge of drones against both border areas and targets deeper within Russian territory, including the capital. Russian officials have accused Kiev of orchestrating “terrorist” operations against key infrastructure, notably railway systems, claiming these strikes have also led to civilian deaths. Moscow views these actions as attempts to disrupt the ongoing direct negotiations between the two countries, which resumed in Istanbul in May.
According to Russian defense sources, nearly 150 Ukrainian drones were intercepted overnight on Tuesday across a dozen regions. On the same day, a senior Russian diplomat stated that close to 70 civilians—among them 14 children—had fallen victim to FPV drone attacks carried out by Ukrainian forces over the past week.
Last year, Ukraine launched a significant incursion into the region, which Kyiv described as a strategic counterattack. However, Russian troops regained control relatively quickly. By late April, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Ukrainian forces had suffered over 76,000 casualties in that failed offensive.
