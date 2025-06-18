Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Argentina’s Ex-President to Serve Corruption Sentence

(MENAFN) Argentina’s former head of state, Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, has been ordered by a federal magistrate to begin serving a six-year punishment for corruption, but under home confinement rather than in a correctional facility.

The judge ruled that keeping the 72-year-old Kirchner under house arrest was suitable due to her advanced age and her high-profile status in national politics.

Her symbolic importance and the risks involved were key factors in the court’s decision.

The ruling also emphasized concerns regarding her personal protection, particularly in light of the failed assassination attempt she endured in 2022. Authorities noted that her “safety would become complex in a situation of prison confinement in coexistence with any type of prison population.”

The judgment mandates Kirchner to commence her sentence without delay. She will be subject to electronic surveillance and restricted to her residence in Buenos Aires, where she lives with her daughter and granddaughter.

As outlined in the court's decision, Kirchner “must remain at the registered address, an obligation that she may not break except in exceptional situations.”

Only essential individuals—such as domestic workers, health care providers, and those with prior authorization—are allowed to visit. All other guests must obtain approval from the court.

Kirchner was originally convicted in 2022, receiving both a six-year term and a lifetime prohibition from holding any governmental position due to graft-related offenses.

Nonetheless, she had remained out of custody while awaiting a verdict on her appeal from the Supreme Court.

