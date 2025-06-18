Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Danish Ship Finance A/S Appoints New CEO


2025-06-18 02:54:18
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Danish Ship Finance A/S appoints new CEO

Attachment

  • No 10 - Management change

MENAFN18062025004107003653ID1109688439

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search