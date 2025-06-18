Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kim Jong Un, Russian Security Chief Forge New Strategic Partnership

2025-06-18 02:50:32
(MENAFN) Kim Jong Un, the supreme leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), held a high-level meeting with Sergei Shoigu, Secretary of the Russian Federation Security Council, on Tuesday, according to an official statement released Wednesday by a local news agency.

The encounter took place in Pyongyang during the commemoration of the first anniversary of the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations, the news agency noted.

During their discussions, both parties focused on "the items of immediate cooperation and long-term plans arising in implementing the important matters agreed by the heads of state of the two countries through the exchanges of personal letters for several weeks," the report explained.

Kim reaffirmed the agreed collaboration, saying, "Proceeding from a correct understanding of the current situation in the special military operations and Kursk Region," he acknowledged the framework of cooperation outlined in the treaty, approved the associated plans, and engaged in detailed discussions regarding necessary cooperative measures.

The meeting also saw an exchange of views and opinions from the leadership of both countries on mutual concerns, including the complex dynamics of international and regional affairs, leading to a consensus, the news agency stated.

Kim was quoted as saying the DPRK will "invariably and unconditionally" back Russia’s policies and faithfully uphold the provisions of the treaty binding the two nations.

The two leaders initially signed the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during talks in Pyongyang in June 2024, marking a significant milestone in DPRK-Russia relations.

