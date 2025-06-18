Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Australia, EU Forge New Security, Defense Partnership


(MENAFN) During a meeting on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed Wednesday that he has agreed to initiate negotiations for a new security and defense partnership with key European leaders.

The talks involve European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa, marking a significant step toward closer ties between Australia and the European Union.

"Australia is deepening our trade, security and defense ties with the EU. Today we've agreed to negotiate a Security and Defense Partnership. This will be a framework for our current and growing collaboration in areas like defense industry, cyber, and counter-terrorism," Albanese stated on X.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the resumption of talks for a Free Trade Agreement with the EU, which he said is poised to generate additional employment opportunities on both continents. "And we’re resuming negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement, which will mean more jobs in Australia and Europe," he added.

