Israeli Air Force Intercepts Drones
(MENAFN) In the early hours of Wednesday, the Israeli Air Force revealed it had intercepted two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the Dead Sea region in the eastern part of the country.
As detailed in an official communication, the interception took place at approximately 2:30 am local time (2330GMT Tuesday).
The announcement did not specify the origin of the drones but noted they had approached from the east.
According to an Israeli newspaper, the UAVs were reportedly launched from Iran. They entered Israeli airspace by flying over Jordan and neared the vicinity of the town of Ein Gedi.
This event follows a sharp increase in regional hostility, beginning on Friday, when Israel conducted aerial attacks on several targets within Iran, including military installations and nuclear-related infrastructure.
These strikes led to retaliatory actions from Tehran.
Since the onset of these hostilities, Israeli officials report that Iranian missile attacks have resulted in the deaths of at least 24 individuals and injuries to hundreds more.
Conversely, Iranian authorities claim that Israeli assaults have left at least 224 people dead and over 1,000 others wounded.
