Protest in Tehran Shows Backing for Leadership

2025-06-18 02:34:51
(MENAFN) On Tuesday night, a crowd of Iranians assembled in Palestine Square in Tehran to express solidarity with the nation’s leadership and recent armed actions directed at Israel.

The rally occurred close to the home of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Attendees waved national flags and held images of Khamenei, voicing chants directed against both Israel and the United States.

Even with warnings from US President Donald Trump to “evacuate Tehran,” numerous families, including children, participated in the public gathering.

Security forces and military personnel were also stationed at the scene.

Strains across the region have intensified since Friday, following Israeli aerial bombardments on several Iranian locations, such as defense and atomic sites.

In response, Tehran launched counterattacks.

According to Israeli officials, Iranian missile strikes have led to the deaths of no fewer than 24 people and left hundreds more hurt.

In contrast, Iranian authorities reported that at least 224 individuals have died and over 1,000 have been injured in Israeli offensives.

