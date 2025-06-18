Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump says Iran’s supreme Leader “is an easy target”

(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump declared that Washington knows the precise location of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, but emphasized he remains unharmed “for now.” In a pointed social media message, Trump stated, “we know exactly where the so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now.” He added that the US is losing patience over attacks on civilians and military personnel, ending with “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!”

The remarks followed his claim of having “complete and total control” of Iran’s airspace.

According to reports, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the deployment of extra US forces to the Middle East, including the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, to reinforce American defense.

This comes amid intensified hostilities after Israel struck Iranian military and nuclear sites, prompting deadly exchanges that have killed hundreds on both sides.

