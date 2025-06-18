403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump says Iran’s supreme Leader “is an easy target”
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump declared that Washington knows the precise location of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, but emphasized he remains unharmed “for now.” In a pointed social media message, Trump stated, “we know exactly where the so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now.” He added that the US is losing patience over attacks on civilians and military personnel, ending with “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!”
The remarks followed his claim of having “complete and total control” of Iran’s airspace.
According to reports, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the deployment of extra US forces to the Middle East, including the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, to reinforce American defense.
This comes amid intensified hostilities after Israel struck Iranian military and nuclear sites, prompting deadly exchanges that have killed hundreds on both sides.
The remarks followed his claim of having “complete and total control” of Iran’s airspace.
According to reports, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the deployment of extra US forces to the Middle East, including the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, to reinforce American defense.
This comes amid intensified hostilities after Israel struck Iranian military and nuclear sites, prompting deadly exchanges that have killed hundreds on both sides.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Aixuspeed Reports $500K In Token Commitments Within First 72 Hours Of Pre-Sale
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
CommentsNo comment