Syniverse To Team Up With Aduna To Expand Access To Network Apis

Collaboration will combine Syniverse's global enterprise messaging reach with Aduna's unified telecom API platform

PLANO, Texas, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aduna , the industry's first global aggregator of network APIs, today announced a strategic partnership with Syniverse, the world's most connected company®. The collaboration will enable Syniverse to integrate with Aduna's unified API platform, which aggregates network APIs from network providers around the world to give developer platforms, like Syniverse, streamlined access to advanced network capabilities with carrier-grade performance to enable developers to build new solutions for enterprises leveraging the networks. Syniverse delivers over one trillion messages annually and serves Global 2000 enterprises across financial services, travel, retail, and media. Through this partnership, Syniverse seeks to offer its customers seamless access to powerful network APIs, including SIM Swap, Number Verification and Device Location, across a trusted, multi-operator environment.

"Aduna is building the foundation for the future of programmable connectivity," said Andrew Davies, CEO of Syniverse. "This partnership allows us to offer our customers secure, real-time network intelligence at scale-accelerating digital transformation and protecting against rising fraud threats."

"Syniverse brings deep CPaaS expertise, strong enterprise relationships, and strong operational scale," said Anthony Bartolo, CEO of Aduna. "Together, we're making it easier for businesses to tap into the power of the world's mobile networks through standardized, developer-friendly APIs."

With Syniverse becoming a part of its growing partner ecosystem, Aduna continues to strengthen its ambition to be the go-to interface for accessing telecom network capabilities. The partnership will broaden the reach of network APIs to new markets and customer segments, while reinforcing Aduna's commitment to creating a scalable, interoperable, and developer-friendly environment.

About Syniverse

Syniverse is the world's most connected company. We seamlessly connect the world's networks, devices, and people so the world can unlock the full power of communications.

Our secure, global technology powers the world's leading carriers, top Forbes Global 2000 companies, and billions of people, devices, and transactions every day. Our engagement platform delivers better, smarter experiences that strengthen relationships between businesses, customers, and employees.

For over 30 years, we have accelerated important advances in communications technology. Today we are an essential driver of the world's adoption of intelligent connectivity, from 5G and CPaaS to IoT and beyond. Find out more at .

About Aduna

Aduna is a landmark venture between some of the world's leading telecom operators and Ericsson, dedicated to enabling developers worldwide to accelerate innovation by leveraging networks to their full potential via common network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). Its venture partners include AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom, e&, KDDI, Orange, Reliance Jio, Singtel, Telefonica, Telstra, T-Mobile, Verizon and Vodafone. Aduna's developer partner platforms include Google Cloud, Infobip, Sinch, and Vonage. By combining network APIs from multiple operators globally under a unified platform based on the CAMARA open-source project, driven by the GSMA and the Linux Foundation, Aduna provides a standardized platform to foster collaboration, enhance user experiences, and drive industry growth.

To find out more about network APIs and Aduna, visit adunaglobal .

