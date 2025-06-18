403
Today's markets analysis on behalf of George Pavel General Manager at Naga.com Middle East
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) GCC stock markets edged lower today, influenced by lingering geopolitical tensions. The latter continued to affect market sentiment. Furthermore, investor uncertainty prevailed as focus shifted towards the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting.
The Saudi stock market retreated after a two-session recovery. Most sectors declined, with leading stocks such as Aramco and STC weighing on the index. Similar to other regional markets, the Saudi market continues to be influenced by external pressures.
UAE markets also posted slight losses. In Dubai, the market dipped following a minor gain in the previous session, reflecting the broader negative sentiment in the region. Sector performance was largely negative. The Abu Dhabi market was also lower, impacted by the same regional factors and benefiting less from recent gains in oil prices due to elevated risk perceptions. Most sectors in Abu Dhabi were down as the market awaits further geopolitical developments.
The Qatari stock market was volatile, giving back some of the gains from yesterday's recovery. In line with its regional counterparts, the market remains susceptible to geopolitical tensions, which will continue to exert downward pressure if they do not subside. Similarly, the Egyptian stock market declined as ongoing risks pressure the economy, particularly concerning energy supplies for various industries.
