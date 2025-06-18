403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Today’s market analysis on behalf of Ahmad Assiri Research Strategist at Pepperstone
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) Brent crude is hovering near $77 a barrel after a tumultuous week that added, and then partially shed, roughly 16% in geopolitical risk premium. Prices jumped from the mid-$60s as Israel and Iran headlines intensified, slipped on profit taking at the start of the week when talk of de-escalation gained traction and rose again once reports of missile exchanges resurfaced, getting back to Friday's high price range.Market depth still signals that investors expect limited strikes, Israeli raids continue to focus on IRGC missile sites, while Tehr’n’s response symbolic drones and sporadic rockets that do not seem to land on strategic targets. That restraint keeps back-channel diplomacy alive and helps explain why Brent has lost a considerable number of buyers and hedge funds have trimmed long exposure from last ’eek’s nine-month peak, a build supported by the now famous aggregate pizza order index of Pentagon demand.Traders, nevertheless, continue to price a meaningful premium for wider conflict. A less likely scenario but probable, direct United States involvement by strikes on Iranian uranium-enrichment facilities. Such an escalation could lift Brent toward $85 to $95 and nudge 10 year Treasury yields lower as investors grow worried.The low-probability tail is an Iranian attempt to close the Strait of Hormuz. Even a short-lived blockade could propel Brent beyond $100 mark, pressure global equities and flatten the Treasury curve. At that stage the situation would shift from a regional flashpoint to a global energy shock, drawing Beijing by far th’ Gulf’s largest crude buyer into urgent mediation alongs’de OPEC’s use of spare capacity.As long as Brent trades near $75 and Treasury yields remain range-bound, markets are effectively priced for containment - the likely scenario. Elsewhere, in the political world, one cannot ignore the Hormuz tail risk. As for investors, the oil forward curve will keep participants informed on energy market implications from contained strikes to broader escalation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Aixuspeed Reports $500K In Token Commitments Within First 72 Hours Of Pre-Sale
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
CommentsNo comment