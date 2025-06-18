Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Today's markets analysis on behalf of Konstantinos Chrysikos Head of Customer Relationship Management at Kudotrade


2025-06-18 02:27:26
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) 17th June 2025
The US Dollar index traded within a narrow range on Tuesday, consolidating near multi-year lows as investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy announcement. The Federal Reserve is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, but attention will turn to the updated economic projections and Chair Powe’l’s tone for clues on the future policy path.
Concerns over inflation, energy prices, and trade-related headwinds could affect market expectations for near-term rate cuts. Market participants are now pricing two rate cuts for this year.
Meanwhile, US Treasury yields were steady across the curve, with the benchmark 10-year note holding around 4.43%. Yields could also react to any hints from the Federal Reserve and changes in market expectations.
Looking ahead, investors will focus on t’day’s US retail sales data, which is expected to show a 0.7% decline. A larger-than-expected drop could reinforce bets on Fed easing and weigh further on the dollar, while any upside surprise may offer the currency near-term support. Wed’esday’s policy statement and economic projections are also expected to affect the direction of global forex markets.

MENAFN18062025006667014463ID1109688380

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search