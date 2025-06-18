403
Today's markets analysis on behalf of Konstantinos Chrysikos Head of Customer Relationship Management at Kudotrade
17th June 2025
The US Dollar index traded within a narrow range on Tuesday, consolidating near multi-year lows as investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy announcement. The Federal Reserve is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, but attention will turn to the updated economic projections and Chair Powe’l’s tone for clues on the future policy path.
Concerns over inflation, energy prices, and trade-related headwinds could affect market expectations for near-term rate cuts. Market participants are now pricing two rate cuts for this year.
Meanwhile, US Treasury yields were steady across the curve, with the benchmark 10-year note holding around 4.43%. Yields could also react to any hints from the Federal Reserve and changes in market expectations.
Looking ahead, investors will focus on t’day’s US retail sales data, which is expected to show a 0.7% decline. A larger-than-expected drop could reinforce bets on Fed easing and weigh further on the dollar, while any upside surprise may offer the currency near-term support. Wed’esday’s policy statement and economic projections are also expected to affect the direction of global forex markets.
