403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Careem partners with Abu Dhabi Police to deliver road safety training for delivery captains
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) Abu Dhabi, UAE - June 17, 2025: Careem partnered with Abu Dhabi Police to deliver a road safety training session for 80 of its delivery captains in Abu Dhabi. The session focused on safe driving practices and compliance with local traffic laws.
This session is the first in a series of ongoing safety initiatives that Careem will implement in coordination with local authorities. Hosted by Abu Dhabi Police, the training covered key safety protocols for navigating city roads, providing captains with practical tools to operate safely while fulfilling delivery orders.
During the event, five captains were recognised for consistently demonstrating safe and responsible driving behavior.
Abdullah Mohamad, General Manager of Careem in Abu Dhabi, commented: “’e’re proud to collaborate with Abu Dhabi Police to deliver the first road safety training workshop for our delivery captains. Safety is a core value at Careem and a critical part of our daily operations. This initiative supports Abu D’abi’s vision of being one of the’world’s safest cities and reinforces our commitment to enhancing awareness and safety for our teams and the communities w” serve.”
As demand for delivery services continues to grow, Careem remains focused on investing in the wellbeing of its captains and contributing to national efforts that prioritise road safety.
This session is the first in a series of ongoing safety initiatives that Careem will implement in coordination with local authorities. Hosted by Abu Dhabi Police, the training covered key safety protocols for navigating city roads, providing captains with practical tools to operate safely while fulfilling delivery orders.
During the event, five captains were recognised for consistently demonstrating safe and responsible driving behavior.
Abdullah Mohamad, General Manager of Careem in Abu Dhabi, commented: “’e’re proud to collaborate with Abu Dhabi Police to deliver the first road safety training workshop for our delivery captains. Safety is a core value at Careem and a critical part of our daily operations. This initiative supports Abu D’abi’s vision of being one of the’world’s safest cities and reinforces our commitment to enhancing awareness and safety for our teams and the communities w” serve.”
As demand for delivery services continues to grow, Careem remains focused on investing in the wellbeing of its captains and contributing to national efforts that prioritise road safety.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Aixuspeed Reports $500K In Token Commitments Within First 72 Hours Of Pre-Sale
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
CommentsNo comment