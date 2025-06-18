403
Trump urges for ‘unconditional surrender’ from Iran
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has called for Iran to surrender unconditionally amid the ongoing military clashes between Tehran and Israel. On his Truth Social platform, Trump declared that the US now has “complete and total control of the skies over Iran.”
The conflict intensified after Israel struck Iranian uranium enrichment facilities, nuclear and military sites, and carried out drone and car-bomb attacks that killed numerous senior Iranian commanders, scientists, and civilians. In response, Iran launched dozens of ballistic missiles into Israel, with both sides continuing to exchange attacks.
Trump’s message on Truth Social emphasized “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER” and included a direct warning to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Trump claimed the US and Israel know exactly where Khamenei is hiding, calling him an “easy target,” but said they are not planning to eliminate him “at least for now.” The president also warned that “patience is wearing thin.”
Earlier, Trump told reporters that his objectives extend beyond a ceasefire, aiming for Iran to abandon its nuclear weapons program entirely. Similarly, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed Israel controls the skies over Tehran and urged residents to evacuate the city.
Tehran has vowed to continue the fight. Brigadier General Reza Talayi-Nik of Iran’s Defense Ministry stated that the enemy cannot sustain a prolonged war and predicted the eventual downfall of Israel. He also announced the use of new missile systems in retaliation, highlighting a recent strike that Israel did not detect. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards reported successful attacks on Israeli military intelligence and Mossad centers near Tel Aviv, despite advanced Israeli defenses.
Israel justified its initial strike by alleging Iran was close to acquiring nuclear weapons, a claim Tehran denies, asserting its nuclear program is peaceful. In March, US National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard said intelligence suggested Iran’s nuclear weapons program has been halted since 2003. Trump dismissed her assessment, saying he “does not care what she said.”
