Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump clues at Khamenei killing

2025-06-18 02:17:05
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump hinted that the US has the capability to assassinate Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei while calling on Iran to surrender unconditionally. Following Israel’s recent airstrikes on Iranian nuclear and military sites—intended to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons—Iran responded with missile and drone attacks on Israel, intensifying the conflict. Trump has voiced support for Israel’s campaign.

On Truth Social, Trump claimed, “We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran,” adding that Khamenei’s location is known and that he is an “easy target,” though Trump said the US is not planning to kill him—at least for now. However, Trump warned that US “patience is wearing thin” and demanded Tehran’s surrender in a follow-up message.

Trump abruptly cut short his G7 summit visit in Canada, citing the escalating Middle East situation as the reason for his return to the US.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refused to dismiss the possibility of assassinating Khamenei, suggesting such an act could end rather than escalate the conflict. Netanyahu referenced Israel’s prior assassinations of Iranian nuclear scientists to justify the stance.

Iran denies allegations of pursuing nuclear weapons and insists its nuclear program is peaceful. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned Israel’s attacks as an attempt to sabotage any nuclear deal with the US, asserting that Iran did not initiate the conflict and does not seek ongoing violence. Araghchi warned that dragging the US into a prolonged war would destroy hopes for a diplomatic resolution.

