Germany’s Merz applauds Israel for conducting ‘dirty work for us’

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz praised Israel’s military strikes on Iran, describing the Israeli government and military as bravely carrying out the “dirty work” on behalf of Western countries. Speaking during interviews at the G7 summit in Canada, Merz emphasized that Israel’s actions are in defense of all those affected by the Iranian regime.Merz told ZDF that the “mullah regime” has brought death and destruction globally, and expressed deep respect for Israel’s leadership and army for their courageous operations. In a separate interview with Welt, he suggested the recent Israeli attacks have significantly weakened Iran’s regime, casting doubt on its ability to regain strength.While supporting the strikes, Merz reaffirmed Germany’s commitment to backing renewed negotiations aimed at preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Germany remains part of the P5+1 group that negotiated the 2015 Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA).Israel justified its recent attacks by alleging Iran was close to developing nuclear weapons, claims Tehran denies, insisting its nuclear program is peaceful. In retaliation, Iran launched numerous ballistic missiles into Israel, with ongoing exchanges leading to casualties on both sides—224 reported dead in Iran and 24 in Israel.In a joint G7 statement, member countries condemned Iran as the main source of regional instability and terrorism, reaffirming their stance against any Iranian nuclear weapon capability.US President Donald Trump, who left the G7 summit early, demanded Iran’s “unconditional surrender.” Washington has called on Tehran to cease uranium enrichment, a demand Iranian officials reject as unrealistic. Iran currently enriches uranium to 60% purity, well above the limits set in the now-defunct 2015 deal.Russia condemned Israel’s airstrikes and urged de-escalation. Over the weekend, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump discussed the potential revival of nuclear talks with Iran, according to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov.

