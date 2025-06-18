Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Khamenei Confirms Firm Stance on Nuclear Talks

2025-06-18 02:14:34
(MENAFN) Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared on Wednesday that the nation will persist in answering Israeli assaults and flatly refuses to enter any dialogue with the state of Israel.
“We must give a strong response to the terrorist Zionist regime. We will show the Zionists no mercy,” Khamenei asserted in a statement on X.

Speaking on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump remarked that Washington knows "exactly" where Khamenei is located, noting he remains secure "for now" while cautioning that "our patience is wearing thin."

Tensions in the region have soared since Friday, when Israeli warplanes unleashed strikes on numerous locations across Iran—including military and nuclear sites—prompting Tehran to launch counter strikes.

Israeli officials report at least 24 fatalities and several hundred injuries from Iranian missile salvos, while Iran claims a minimum of 224 people have been killed and more than 1,000 wounded in the Israeli onslaught.

