403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Khamenei Confirms Firm Stance on Nuclear Talks
(MENAFN) Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared on Wednesday that the nation will persist in answering Israeli assaults and flatly refuses to enter any dialogue with the state of Israel.
“We must give a strong response to the terrorist Zionist regime. We will show the Zionists no mercy,” Khamenei asserted in a statement on X.
Speaking on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump remarked that Washington knows "exactly" where Khamenei is located, noting he remains secure "for now" while cautioning that "our patience is wearing thin."
Tensions in the region have soared since Friday, when Israeli warplanes unleashed strikes on numerous locations across Iran—including military and nuclear sites—prompting Tehran to launch counter strikes.
Israeli officials report at least 24 fatalities and several hundred injuries from Iranian missile salvos, while Iran claims a minimum of 224 people have been killed and more than 1,000 wounded in the Israeli onslaught.
“We must give a strong response to the terrorist Zionist regime. We will show the Zionists no mercy,” Khamenei asserted in a statement on X.
Speaking on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump remarked that Washington knows "exactly" where Khamenei is located, noting he remains secure "for now" while cautioning that "our patience is wearing thin."
Tensions in the region have soared since Friday, when Israeli warplanes unleashed strikes on numerous locations across Iran—including military and nuclear sites—prompting Tehran to launch counter strikes.
Israeli officials report at least 24 fatalities and several hundred injuries from Iranian missile salvos, while Iran claims a minimum of 224 people have been killed and more than 1,000 wounded in the Israeli onslaught.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Aixuspeed Reports $500K In Token Commitments Within First 72 Hours Of Pre-Sale
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
CommentsNo comment