Media reports Trump wanting intervention in war against Iran

2025-06-18 02:13:00
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump is reportedly seriously considering direct U.S. military involvement in Israel’s escalating conflict with Iran, according to reports from Axios and CBS News on Tuesday. While the U.S. has thus far limited its role to intercepting Iranian missiles and drones in support of Israel, Trump is now contemplating offensive strikes, particularly targeting Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

Sources cited by Axios claim Trump is eyeing a potential strike on Iran’s Fordow uranium enrichment facility, a highly fortified site buried deep within a mountain. While Israeli airstrikes have already targeted the location, the underground sections appear to have withstood the attacks, according to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi.

Israeli officials reportedly believe that U.S. involvement is imminent, as they lack the advanced bunker-busting weaponry needed to destroy deeply buried Iranian facilities. The U.S., however, has both the equipment and the capability to execute such strikes, Axios noted.

A key White House Situation Room meeting on Tuesday will examine the possibility of direct U.S. action, although CBS News reports that Trump’s top advisers remain divided on the issue.

National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi stated that Israel's campaign would not conclude until Fordow was seriously damaged and that Tel Aviv remains in close coordination with Washington.

Hours before the scheduled meeting, Trump published a series of aggressive messages on Truth Social, boasting of U.S. dominance over Iranian airspace, claiming he could order the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and demanding Tehran’s unconditional surrender.

