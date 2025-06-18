Minister Of Environment Meets Kuwait, Spain Ambassadors

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie met yesterday with Ambassador of Kuwait to Qatar H E Khaled Bader Al Mutairi, on the occasion of the conclusion of his tenure in the country.

The Minister expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Kuwaiti Ambassador for his sincere efforts in supporting and strengthening the fraternal relations between Qatar and Kuwait in various fields. He wished him continued success in his future endeavours.

The Minister of Environment and Climate Change also met with Ambassador of Spain to Qatar H E Alvaro Renedo Zalba.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation and exchange expertise in environmental fields.

The Minister also discussed climate change issues and the importance of combating them to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development.

