Moscow closely watches Iran conflict
(MENAFN) Armed conflict is a constant in the Middle East, but the current situation has taken a historic turn. Israel is no longer engaging with proxies or militias—it is now in direct confrontation with Iran, its main regional rival and a potential nuclear power.
Though open hostilities began in earnest on June 13, the two nations had already launched direct attacks back in April 2024. Prior to that, they fought each other indirectly for years through cyber warfare, intelligence missions, and regional proxy groups. This time, however, Israel has escalated the conflict into overt warfare, shifting the dynamic entirely.
Unlike past symbolic strikes, the current confrontation involves direct attacks on critical infrastructure, government sites, and civilian areas. This marks a significant intensification, where each round of conflict further entrenches both sides in a dangerous spiral. Still, this war will not resemble the conflict in Ukraine—because Israel and Iran don’t share a border, large-scale ground fighting is improbable. Instead, this is an air war, driven by missile strikes and aerial bombardments. The true battleground is not land, but endurance: the side that runs out of military strength or political resolve first will lose.
Iran brings to the fight the largest missile arsenal in the region, while Israel enjoys steadfast backing from the United States. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly betting on sustained pressure to break Iran politically and economically, believing it could lead to regime collapse. However, Netanyahu's own political position is precarious, plagued by internal dissent and public criticism. A prolonged, indecisive war could severely weaken his leadership.
Israel's ideal outcome would be a quick and forceful operation, similar to past air campaigns against Hezbollah—overwhelming the enemy in a short span. Israeli leaders have hinted at a two-week timeline aimed at neutralizing Iran’s military threat. But Iran is not Hezbollah. It is a much larger, more organized nation with significantly greater resources and resilience. By escalating to this level, Israel may have left Iran with no choice but to fully commit to the conflict.
This confrontation is being closely monitored by global powers—especially Russia—which sees the outcome as critical to shaping the regional balance of power.
