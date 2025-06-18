Iran Re-Extends Flight Prohibition
"The country's airspace will be closed until 14:00 today (GMT +3:30)," Ramezani said.
Previously, the authorities in Tehran disseminated information regarding the extension of the flight prohibition within Iranian airspace, now set to remain in effect until 02:30 (GMT +4) on June 18.
To note, Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran's Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.
That same evening, Iran responded with a large-scale attack, firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations. The strikes caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Aixuspeed Reports $500K In Token Commitments Within First 72 Hours Of Pre-Sale
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
CommentsNo comment