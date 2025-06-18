Iran Re-Extends Flight Prohibition

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran's airspace will remain closed until 14:30 (GMT +4) today, Mehdi Ramezani, a representative of the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran, said, Trend reports.

"The country's airspace will be closed until 14:00 today (GMT +3:30)," Ramezani said.

Previously, the authorities in Tehran disseminated information regarding the extension of the flight prohibition within Iranian airspace, now set to remain in effect until 02:30 (GMT +4) on June 18.

To note, Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran's Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.

That same evening, Iran responded with a large-scale attack, firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations. The strikes caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.