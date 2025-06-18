Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israel Anticipates US Support Against Iran

2025-06-18 02:04:45
(MENAFN) Israel is reportedly counting on the United States to take part in its ongoing military operations against Iran, according to national media sources.

A senior Israeli authority, who remained anonymous, stated that officials in Tel Aviv believe US President Donald Trump is likely to authorize the deployment of American troops to support the attacks on Iranian targets.

This information was disclosed by an Israeli public broadcaster. The official remarked that “Trump would want to be remembered as someone who took part, not someone who stood by.”

The source further mentioned that “without the US, we can only inflict limited damage on the Fordow nuclear facility,” highlighting the constraints of Israel’s independent military capabilities when targeting deeply protected sites.

Another Israeli outlet reported that shifts in Trump’s position might be interpreted as a sign of his willingness to actively engage in the military effort.

The same report also indicated that Israel is making preparations for a possible assault on the Fordow nuclear plant, which is among Iran’s most fortified and strategic locations.

Military authorities confirmed that Fordow remains a high-priority target for the Israeli army and that the decision on when to carry out the attack rests with Israeli leadership.

However, they conceded that the effectiveness of such an operation would be significantly reduced if the United States did not participate.

On Tuesday, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz discussed the matter during a high-level security review, mentioning ongoing communication between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer with President Trump.

an Israeli newspaper stressed the crucial role of US involvement, pointing out that “Israel has targeted most Iranian nuclear sites except the most critical, Fordow, which is buried inside a mountain 90 meters (295 feet) deep.”

