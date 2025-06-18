Eve Air Mobility And Future Flight Global Sign Letter Of Intent For Up To 54 Evtols Serving Brazil And The United States

PARIS, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eve Air Mobility ("Eve") (NYSE: EVEX ; EVEXW) has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Future Flight Global , a pioneer in electric aircraft for up to 54 electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, targeting the Brazil and United States markets. This LOI strengthens Eve's backlog of LOIs ranging from global carriers to regional airlines to urban transportation-focused entities such as Future Flight Global.

"This collaboration with Future Flight Global is a significant step forward for Urban Air Mobility in the Americas. By leveraging Eve's proven eVTOL technology and robust certification process, Future Flight Global gains a powerful platform to deliver efficient, sustainable air travel in high-demand markets such as Brazil and the United States," said Megha Bhatia, chief commercial officer at Eve Air Mobility. "We're excited to be their strategic partner in this endeavor, laying the groundwork for substantial future orders as they expand their fleet."

Headquartered in Washington, DC, Future Flight Global will draw on its deep operational expertise to expand Eve's existing and substantial market share, while leveraging its strength in Brazil to serve that market. Together, the companies aim to transform urban mobility on a global scale by deploying eVTOL aircraft that dramatically reduce travel times and ease congestion in major cities.

"We are building a diversified electric aircraft fleet for global deployment across multiple mission profiles," said Karan Singh, chief executive officer of Future Flight Global. "Eve's aircraft-rooted in Embraer's 55-year legacy of designing, certifying, and supporting commercial and business aircraft-checks every box: strong performance parameters, passenger-first ergonomics, clear certification pathway, and scalable production system. We look forward to ANAC certification and deploying these aircraft in Brazil and additional high-demand markets worldwide in the near future."

This announcement follows the release of Eve's inaugural Global Market Outlook, detailing the growth and demand surrounding the urban air mobility category for the next twenty years. Urban growth and higher traffic congestion are two critical drivers for the category, and this partnership between Eve and Future Flight Global is emblematic of the overall industry expansion that the Global Market Outlook points to.

About Eve Air Mobility

Eve Air Mobility is dedicated to accelerating the Urban Air Mobility ecosystem. Benefitting from a start-up mindset, backed by Embraer's 55-year history of aerospace expertise, and with a singular focus, Eve is taking a holistic approach to progressing the UAM ecosystem, with an advanced eVTOL project, comprehensive global services and support network and a unique air traffic management solution. Since May 10, 2022, Eve is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where its shares of common stock and public warrants trade under the tickers "EVEX" and "EVEXW". For more information, please visit .

About Future Flight Global

Future Flight Global (FFG) is a pioneer in the adoption, implementation, and integration of advanced air transportation. We deliver innovative, sustainable, and safe mobility solutions that seamlessly connect the world. FFG leverages its extensive knowledge of the aircraft operations ecosystem to drive advancements in this emerging industry and lead the third aerospace revolution. For more information, visit .

