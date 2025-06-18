Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
An Authorization To Register An Amendment Of The Article Of Association Of Urbo Bankas UAB Has Been Received


2025-06-18 02:02:39
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Urbo bankas UAB (hereinafter -“the Bank”), company code 112027077, address: Konstitucijos pr.18B, Vilnius.

The Bank informs that the Financial Market Supervisory Committee of the Bank of Lithuania, by its decision of 17 June 2025, allowed the Bank to register the amendments of the Bank's articles of association, related with the increase of the authorized capital to EUR 50,988,758.50, as approved by the ordinary general meeting of shareholders held on 21 March 2025.

For more information please contact: Julius Ivaška, Head of Business Division, tel. +370 601 04 453, e-mail ...



