Ferulic Acid Market Size, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities And CAGR 6% From 2024 To 2035

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Ferulic Acid Market ," The ferulic acid market was valued at $83.30 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $167.1 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6% from 2024 to 2035. The ferulic acid market is witnessing robust growth, driven by increasing demand across multiple industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. Ferulic acid is a naturally occurring phenolic compound found in various plant sources, including cereal grains, fruits, vegetables, herbs, and spices. It is recognized for its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial properties, making it a valuable ingredient in functional foods, dietary supplements, skincare formulations, and therapeutic solutions. The growing consumer inclination towards natural, plant-based bioactive compounds is a major driver for market expansion, leading to increasing research and development efforts in sustainable extraction and synthetic production techniques.The rising demand for natural antioxidants in cosmetics and personal care products is one of the major growth factors for the ferulic acid market size. It is widely used in anti-aging serums, sunscreens, and skincare formulations, where it helps stabilize vitamin C and E, enhancing their efficacy in protecting the skin against oxidative stress and UV damage. As consumers increasingly prioritize clean-label and organic skincare, the demand for naturally derived ferulic acid is surging. Moreover, continuous advancements in nano-formulations and encapsulation technologies are further boosting its utilization in high-end skincare products.Download PDF Brochure:In the food and beverage sector, ferulic acid plays a crucial role as a natural preservative, antioxidant, and functional ingredient. It is widely incorporated into bakery products, dairy, beverages, and nutraceuticals to extend shelf life and improve nutritional value. The growing demand for fortified and functional foods, along with increasing consumer awareness of health and wellness, is propelling the adoption of ferulic acid in food formulations. The clean-label movement is also encouraging food manufacturers to replace synthetic antioxidants with plant-derived alternatives, further accelerating ferulic acid market growth.The ferulic acid market is further segmented based on application, with the cosmetics and personal care segment experiencing the fastest growth due to the increasing consumer preference for natural anti-aging ingredients. The food and beverage industry follows closely, leveraging ferulic acid for its preservative and functional properties. The pharmaceutical sector continues to witness steady demand, particularly in cardiovascular and neurological treatments. Additionally, ferulic acid finds applications in animal feed, agriculture, and biopolymers, presenting new ferulic acid market forecast opportunities for industry expansion.Despite its promising growth, the ferulic acid market faces certain challenges, including high extraction costs from natural sources, regulatory constraints, and limited awareness in emerging markets. However, ongoing research in fermentation-based production and cost-efficient synthesis methods is expected to mitigate these challenges. Companies investing in sustainable sourcing and clean-label formulations are likely to gain a competitive edge in the evolving market landscape.Buy This Research Report:The global market is poised for significant expansion, with rising demand for natural antioxidants, clean-label ingredients, and bio-based solutions across industries. Emerging ferulic acid market trends such as eco-friendly production techniques, increased R&D investments, and the development of multifunctional formulations are shaping the future of the market. With its extensive health benefits and versatile applications, ferulic acid is expected to remain a key ingredient in the cosmetic, food, and pharmaceutical industries, driving sustained market growth in the coming years.The market is segmented into source, application, form, and region. On the basis of source, the market is divided into cereal grains, fruits and vegetables, herbs and spices, and synthetic production. As per application, it is divided into food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, and others. On the basis of form, the market is bifurcated into powder and liquid. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and the Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).For Purchase Enquiry:On the basis of application, the food & beverages segment has dominated the market. The beverages market is one of the top growing markets globally, with the increase in population, rise in popularity of flavored carbonated drinks , and rise in product launches by the beverage manufacturers. On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2023 and is expected to remain dominant during the ferulic acid market forecast period. Asia-Pacific consumers acknowledge the consumption of packaged food as they help to save time & replenish hunger. China is the largest ascorbic acid manufacturing country in the world and has the highest share of export for ferulic acid. The market for ferulic acid is expected to grow with evolving regulatory dynamics in China and an increase in demand for natural variants.Key players profiled in ferulic acid industry report include Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Aktin Chemicals Inc., Pfaltz and Bauer, Inc., Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp., Tianjin NWC Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Chemfaces, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Nomura Chemical Co., Ltd., and Merck KGaA.Key Findings of the StudyBased on source, the synthetic production segment dominated the market in 2023, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.By application, the food and beverages segment was the major shareholder of Ferulic Acid Market Share in 2023.By form, the powder segment was the major holder of in 2023.Ferulic acid market analysis by region, Asia-Pacific dominated the industry.Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry:Citric Acid Regulators Market:Ascorbic Acid Market:Tallow Fatty Acid Market:

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ 1800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.