Trump ignores Zelensky meeting
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump left the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Canada, ahead of schedule, missing a planned meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. According to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, the early departure was due to urgent developments in the Middle East. Leavitt said Trump had a productive day at the summit but needed to leave after dinner with other leaders to address critical global matters.
Zelensky was expected to use the meeting to push for increased U.S. sanctions on Russia and additional military aid for Ukraine. However, Trump has reportedly grown disillusioned with both sides in the Ukraine conflict and is contemplating stepping away from the current peace efforts altogether.
French President Emmanuel Macron linked Trump’s abrupt exit to U.S.-led efforts to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, claiming there was an ongoing diplomatic initiative involving American influence over West Jerusalem. Trump swiftly denied Macron’s assertion, calling him a “publicity seeker” and insisting his return to Washington was for reasons “much bigger” than a ceasefire.
Tensions in the Middle East have surged following the collapse of nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran. Washington demanded Iran dismantle its uranium enrichment program—an offer Tehran rejected, though it maintained it wasn’t pursuing nuclear weapons and that its program was peaceful.
After talks fell apart, Israel launched airstrikes on Iranian nuclear and military facilities, killing high-ranking commanders and scientists. Iran responded with a barrage of missile attacks on Israel. The U.S. has reiterated its support for Israel’s right to defend itself and deployed additional assets to the region, while still urging Tehran to return to the negotiating table.
