Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Criminal Detained Under PSA In J & K's Samba

Criminal Detained Under PSA In J & K's Samba


2025-06-18 01:54:13
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- An alleged criminal was on Tuesday detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, police said.

Ayoub Ahmed, the man detained, is named in 16 FIRs registered at different police stations in Rajbagh, Kathua in Kathua district, Bahu Fort, Gangyal, Arnia, Nagrota in Jammu and Bari Brahmana in Samba district, said a police spokesman.

“The repeated criminal activities of the hardcore criminal have posed a serious threat to public peace and tranquillity in the district and adjoining areas,” he said.

Ahmed has been detained after obtaining a formal detention order from the district magistrate of Samba and subsequently lodged in the District Jail Poonch, the spokesman said.

The PSA is an administrative law that allows detention without charge or trial up to two years in some cases.

Read Also Cattle Smuggler Among 2 Booked Under PSA In J&K 4 Criminals Held For Firing In Jammu, Three Of Them Beaten Up In Full Public View

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000
Donate Now Donate Now

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN18062025000215011059ID1109688267

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search