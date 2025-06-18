Criminal Detained Under PSA In J & K's Samba

Ayoub Ahmed, the man detained, is named in 16 FIRs registered at different police stations in Rajbagh, Kathua in Kathua district, Bahu Fort, Gangyal, Arnia, Nagrota in Jammu and Bari Brahmana in Samba district, said a police spokesman.

“The repeated criminal activities of the hardcore criminal have posed a serious threat to public peace and tranquillity in the district and adjoining areas,” he said.

Ahmed has been detained after obtaining a formal detention order from the district magistrate of Samba and subsequently lodged in the District Jail Poonch, the spokesman said.

The PSA is an administrative law that allows detention without charge or trial up to two years in some cases.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now