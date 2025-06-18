Iran's Supreme Leader Throwing Down Gauntlet At Israel

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has once again threatened Israel, a publication on his X page says, Trend reports.

Khamenei declared that the "second phase" of the military showdown with Israel is now in full swing, promising that there will be "no mercy" shown in this escalating drama.

To note, Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran's Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.

That same evening, Iran responded with a large-scale attack, firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations. The strikes caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.