Totalenergies, Qatarenergy Awarded Ahara License In Algeria


2025-06-18 01:51:55
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. TotalEnergies, in partnership with QatarEnergy, has been awarded the Ahara exploration license in Algeria following the 2024 Algeria Bid Round organized by the National Agency for the Valorization of Hydrocarbon Resources (ALNAFT), Trend reports.

This marks the first licensing round conducted under Algeria's hydrocarbon law No.19-13.

The Ahara license covers an area of approximately 14,900 square kilometers at the intersection of the Berkine and Illizi Basins, regions known for hydrocarbon potential.

TotalEnergies will act as the operator during the Exploration and Appraisal phases with a 24.5% effective interest, equal to QatarEnergy's share. Algeria's national company SONATRACH will hold a 51% majority interest, in line with national legislation.

The license award builds on existing cooperation between the international partners and SONATRACH in Algeria's upstream sector.

