Totalenergies, Qatarenergy Awarded Ahara License In Algeria
This marks the first licensing round conducted under Algeria's hydrocarbon law No.19-13.
The Ahara license covers an area of approximately 14,900 square kilometers at the intersection of the Berkine and Illizi Basins, regions known for hydrocarbon potential.
TotalEnergies will act as the operator during the Exploration and Appraisal phases with a 24.5% effective interest, equal to QatarEnergy's share. Algeria's national company SONATRACH will hold a 51% majority interest, in line with national legislation.
The license award builds on existing cooperation between the international partners and SONATRACH in Algeria's upstream sector.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Aixuspeed Reports $500K In Token Commitments Within First 72 Hours Of Pre-Sale
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
CommentsNo comment