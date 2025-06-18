Libya Launches Strategy For Financial Inclusion
In his speech at the opening of the first edition of the Electronic Payments Exhibition and Forum in Tripoli on Sunday, he said this strategy aims to provide safe, affordable, and accessible financial services, with strict protection of personal data.
The governor also announced the launch of a few major accompanying projects, most notably the Financial Inclusion Accounts Project targeting financially excluded groups and a banking data protection system to ensure the confidentiality and privacy of individual information.
Support for the digital transformation will also be implemented through the full digitization of government payments, preparing a legal and technical framework for digital and encrypted currencies, and providing internal money transfers through a national platform without the need for a bank account, among other initiatives in this direction.
Naji Issa emphasized that these projects pave the way for a modern, more just, and inclusive digital economy that enhances financial stability and development in Libya. The event where he discussed the matter saw broad participation from the country's commercial banks and electronic payment companies.
Read more:
Libya exempts Brazilian goods from new tax
Translated by Guilherme Miranda©Mahmud Turkia/AFP
The post Libya launches strategy for financial inclusion appeared first on ANBA News Agency .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Aixuspeed Reports $500K In Token Commitments Within First 72 Hours Of Pre-Sale
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
CommentsNo comment