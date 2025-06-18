Libya Launches Strategy For Financial Inclusion

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The Governor of the Central Bank of Libya, Naji Issa, announced the launch of the National Strategy for Financial Inclusion in Libya 2025-2029, LANA state news agency reported last Sunday (15).

In his speech at the opening of the first edition of the Electronic Payments Exhibition and Forum in Tripoli on Sunday, he said this strategy aims to provide safe, affordable, and accessible financial services, with strict protection of personal data.

The governor also announced the launch of a few major accompanying projects, most notably the Financial Inclusion Accounts Project targeting financially excluded groups and a banking data protection system to ensure the confidentiality and privacy of individual information.

Support for the digital transformation will also be implemented through the full digitization of government payments, preparing a legal and technical framework for digital and encrypted currencies, and providing internal money transfers through a national platform without the need for a bank account, among other initiatives in this direction.

Naji Issa emphasized that these projects pave the way for a modern, more just, and inclusive digital economy that enhances financial stability and development in Libya. The event where he discussed the matter saw broad participation from the country's commercial banks and electronic payment companies.

