Flamengo Defeats Espérance At FIFA Club World Cup

Flamengo Defeats Espérance At FIFA Club World Cup
The Brazilian team opened the scoring in the 18th minute of the first half with Arrascaeta and extended their lead in the 24th minute of the second half with Luiz Araújo-in the only moment of the match when Espérance posed a threat to Flamengo's goal. After widening the lead, coach Filipe Luís's team simply maintained the result. Flamengo will return to the field on Friday (20) at 3 p.m. to face Chelsea, while Espérance will take on Los Angeles FC at 7 p.m.
Before that, on Thursday (19), another clash between Arab and Brazilian teams will take place. Egypt's Al Ahly will face Brazil's Palmeiras in a match scheduled for 1 p.m. Both teams drew in their opening game of the tournament.
