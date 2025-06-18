Arab-Brazilian Chamber Partners With Informa Egypt

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The(ABCC ), through its Cairo office, and Informa Egypt have signed a strategic partnership agreement to enhance cooperation in organizing trade exhibitions and economic events in Egypt. Informa Egypt specializes in exhibitions, and this agreement aims to boost trade and investment exchanges between Brazil and the Arab world through these fairs, with a focus on key sectors such as agriculture, energy, medical supplies, and food industries.

The signing ceremony was attended by Paulino Franco Neto, Ambassador of Brazil to Egypt. The agreement was signed by Michael Gamal, Regional Director of the ABCC in Cairo, and Mostafa Khalil, Exhibitions Group Director at Informa Egypt.

In the opening ceremony Ambassador Paulino Franco pointed out that the diplomatic relation between Brazil and Egypt turned 100 years and the year 2024 had an important presidential visit from the both sides in February and November, and 2025 will see more coming visits which will have support the mutual relation on the political and economic sides.

Michael Gamal stated that this partnership reflects the ABCC's ongoing commitment to strengthening economic relations between Brazil and the Arab world. He said,“We aim to increase Brazilian companies' participation in exhibitions organized by Informa Egypt in the coming period.”

He added that the ABCC will promote these events through its digital channels and partners in Brazil and the Arab region, and will work to attract top buyers and investors to participate in hosted buyers' programs-ensuring maximum value from these trade platforms. The agreement starts immediately and includes several important exhibitions such as Fi Africa & ProPak Mena, Pharmaconex, Sahara, Egypt Energy & Firex, and Autotech

The regional director also emphasized the ABCC's role in providing logistical support and facilitating connections with embassies and relevant government entities, with which the ABCC maintains strong ties. He noted that dedicated spaces will be allocated for showcasing products from Brazilian and Arab member companies.

For his part, Hany Khafagy, CEO of Informa Egypt, confirmed that this partnership will strengthen the positioning of Informa's exhibitions as a leading platform for connecting Arab and Brazilian markets. He stated,“We are proud of this partnership with the ABCC.”

Khafagy explained that the agreement will give Informa access to a broad network of companies and investors in Brazil and the Arab world. He added that the company will offer exclusive benefits to the ABCC and its members, including VIP passes, premium exhibition spaces, opportunities to participate in discussion panels, as well as business matchmaking and advanced networking tools during the events.

He concluded by saying the agreement initially targets key sectors of mutual interest to Egypt and Brazil, particularly agriculture, energy, medical tools, and food industries enhancing trade and investment collaboration between the two countries.

This agreement aligns with Informa Egypt's strategy to expand its event portfolio and strengthen cooperation with leading economic institutions, especially the ABCC.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

