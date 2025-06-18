China Cycle Releases 2025 International Bicycle Exhibition Analysis Report







I. Exhibition Overview

In 2025, against the background of the tortuous global economic recovery, the CHINA CYCLE continued to show a steady growth trend, with the number of Chinese and foreign visitors and the number of exhibitors growing in both directions. The following is the basic situation of this exhibition:

1. Exhibition Scale

The total exhibition area of CHINA CYCLE 2025 is 160,000 m2. There are 13 exhibition halls and outdoor test ride and activity areas.

2. Participating Countries and Regions

1,582 exhibitors participated in CHINA CYCLE 2025 with 7,870 booths, including many leading enterprises in the two wheel industry. Among them are 118 overseas exhibitors with 670 booth from 25 countries and regions, including Germany, France, UK, Italy, Czech, the Netherlands, Denmark, Belgium, Norway, Spain, Portugal, Slovenia, USA, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Israel, Indonesia, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong S.A.R., and Taiwan Province etc. The participation of international brands in the CHINA CYCLE not only reflects the increasing global visibility of the CHINA CYCLE, but also brings new opportunities and challenges to China's two-wheel industry.

3. Visitor Data

The total number of visitor is 156,350 (including 139,818 Chinese visitors and 16,532 overseas visitors), the total number of entrance is 208,926 person times. Buyers and visitors of this exhibition came from 144 countries and regions including mainland China, Taiwan province, Hong Kong and Macao.

II. Data Analysis

1. Overseas Visitors