China Cycle Releases 2025 International Bicycle Exhibition Analysis Report
|Ranking
|Continent
| Number of Nations
and Regions
| Number of
Visitors
| Proportion/
%
|1
|Asia
|39
|7926
|47.94%
|2
|Europe
|39
|4643
|28.09%
|3
|America
|30
|2883
|17.44%
|4
|Africa
|26
|580
|3.51%
|5
|Oceania
|6
|500
|3.02%
|Total
|140
|16532
2. The Top 10 Countries and Regions of Overseas Visitors
|Ranking
| Countries and
Regions
| Number of
Visitors
| Proportion/
%
|1
|South Korea
|1343
|8.12%
|2
|Russia
|1207
|7.30%
|3
|Japan
|1193
|7.22%
|4
|India
|800
|4.84%
|5
|Brazil
|613
|3.71%
|6
|Malaysia
|519
|3.14%
|7
|Indonesia
|505
|3.05%
|8
|Italy
|486
|2.94%
|9
|Thailand
|468
|2.83%
|10
|Argentina
|435
|2.63%
3. The Business Nature of the Visitors
|Business Nature
| Number of
Visitors
| Proportion/
%
|Trade/Import and Export Corporation
|41410
|26.49%
|Manufacturer
|34451
|22.03%
|Distributor/Bicycle shop
|34006
|21.75%
|Club
|22061
|14.11%
|Research institute
|6551
|4.19%
|Media
|6019
|3.85%
|Government/Association
|2814
|1.80%
|Other
|9038
|5.78%
4. The Analysis of the Visitor Purchasing Interests (multiple choice)
|Purchasing Interest
| Number of
Visitors
| Proportion/
%
|Complete Bikes
|81600
|52.19%
|Frames, Forks & Parts
|54985
|35.17%
|Tires, Rims & Parts
|44172
|28.25%
|Outdoor & Cycling Products
|41306
|26.42%
|Accessories
|35329
|22.60%
|Transmissions & Parts
|31945
|20.43%
|E-bike
|27601
|17.65%
|Steering Components
|22060
|14.11%
|Components & Parts of E-bike
|20634
|13.20%
|Motorcycle
|15853
|10.14%
|Machinery & Tools
|14337
|9.17%
|Miscellaneous
|35311
|22.58%
5. The Analysis of the Influence on Purchasing Decisions
|Position
| Number of
Visitors
| Proportion/
%
|Professional
|59043
|37.76%
|Decision Maker
|56683
|36.26%
|Management
|40624
|25.98%
6. The Analysis of the Exhibits Categories (multiple choice)
|Exhibit Category
| Number of
Exhibitors
| Proportion/
%
|Complete Bikes
|288
|18.20%
|E-bike and its Components & Parts
|245
|15.49%
|Outdoor & Cycling
|239
|15.11%
|E-bike & E-Motor
|220
|13.91%
|Steering Components
|197
|12.45%
|Tires, Rims, & Parts
|183
|11.57%
|Accessories
|162
|10.24%
|Frames, Forks & Parts
|127
|8.03%
|Transmissions & Parts
|83
|5.25%
|Miscellaneous & Traders
|60
|3.79%
|Machinery & Tools
|34
|2.15%
The annual CHINA CYCLE is a weathervane for the development of global bicycles and a grand events for bicycle companies. It will point out the direction for the future development of China's bicycle industry. In just four days, we have too many good memories and in-depth thinking. In the face of the increasing uncertainty in today's world, the CHINA CYCLE has established confidence for the entire industry!
We are looking forward to meeting you again in CHINA CYCLE 2026!
