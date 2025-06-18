403
Bank of Jordan Expands its Network with the Launch of its First Mobile Branch
(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) Bank of Jordan has officially launched its first mobile branch, marking a significant step in expanding its network of nearly 80 branches across the Kingdom. This innovative initiative brings essential banking services directly to communities, providing convenient access to a wide range of financial products and services, while also enhancing financial awareness and inclusion.
The mobile branch is a key component of the bank’s internal branching strategy, designed to reinforce its national presence and extend services to underserved areas. This move reflects Bank of Jordan’s ongoing commitment to innovation and its efforts to diversify service delivery channels through flexible, technology-driven solutions that support the bank’s digital transformation goals.
Aligned with the Central Bank of Jordan’s strategy to improve access to financial and banking services in remote and less-served areas, the mobile branch enables Bank of Jordan to meet customers where they are, eliminating the limitations of fixed-location branches.
Customers will be able to access a full range of services through the mobile branch, including account opening, cash deposits and withdrawals, money transfers, card services such as issuance, renewal, activation and deactivation, account statement printing, and bill payments via electronic systems. In addition, the branch will offer advanced financing options, digital banking services, and financial education resources tailored to the needs of diverse customer segments.
Designed with a focus on efficiency and customer experience, the mobile branch is equipped with the latest technologies and secure operating systems to ensure smooth and reliable delivery of service. Its modern, integrated layout reflects the bank’s vision of providing a seamless and accessible banking experience.
It is worth noting that the mobile branch operates six days a week, from Saturday to Thursday, between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., and travels throughout the Kingdom to serve customers in various regions. By making banking services more accessible, Bank of Jordan aims to broaden its customer base and play an active role in advancing financial inclusion across the country.
