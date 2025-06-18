Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
The Graham Company Secures Insurance Claim with RPost’s Registered Email Proof

2025-06-18 01:38:28
(MENAFN- RPost) RPost, the pioneer of Registered Email services, released a new video case study highlighting how The Graham Company, a leading Philadelphia-based insurance and benefits broker, adopted RPost’s encryption and email proof solutions to meet HIPAA compliance and simplify secure communications. Initially drawn by the ease of use, The Graham Company soon discovered the legal power of RPost’s services—particularly its ability to provide verifiable proof of email delivery and receipt, crucial for handling time-sensitive insurance notices.

Peter Prinsen, Vice President and General Counsel at The Graham Company, recounted a pivotal case where a denied claim was reversed after RPost’s Registered Receipt email showed irrefutable proof of timely notice submission. This legal evidence compelled the insurance carrier to approve the claim, averting a significant financial loss. RPost’s email solution required no new infrastructure and delivered both simplicity and security, reinforcing its value to businesses managing critical communications in regulated industries.

