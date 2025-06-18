403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
The Graham Company Secures Insurance Claim With Rpost's Registered Email Proof
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) RPost, the pioneer of Registered Email services, released a new video case study highlighting how The Graham Company, a leading Philadelphia-based insurance and benefits broker, adopted RPost's encryption and email proof solutions to meet HIPAA compliance and simplify secure communications. Initially drawn by the ease of use, The Graham Company soon discovered the legal power of RPost's services-particularly its ability to provide verifiable proof of email delivery and receipt, crucial for handling time-sensitive insurance notices.
Peter Prinsen, Vice President and General Counsel at The Graham Company, recounted a pivotal case where a denied claim was reversed after RPost's Registered Receipt email showed irrefutable proof of timely notice submission. This legal evidence compelled the insurance carrier to approve the claim, averting a significant financial loss. RPost's email solution required no new infrastructure and delivered both simplicity and security, reinforcing its value to businesses managing critical communications in regulated industries.
for more information:
Peter Prinsen, Vice President and General Counsel at The Graham Company, recounted a pivotal case where a denied claim was reversed after RPost's Registered Receipt email showed irrefutable proof of timely notice submission. This legal evidence compelled the insurance carrier to approve the claim, averting a significant financial loss. RPost's email solution required no new infrastructure and delivered both simplicity and security, reinforcing its value to businesses managing critical communications in regulated industries.
for more information:
Company :-RPost
User :- RPost Inc
Email :...Url :-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Aixuspeed Reports $500K In Token Commitments Within First 72 Hours Of Pre-Sale
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
CommentsNo comment