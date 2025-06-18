Azerbaijani Oil Hits New Heights In Price
On an FOB basis in the Turkish Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light went up by $3.82 (5.13 percent) to $78.25 per barrel.
In the interim, the valuation of URALS crude experienced a
growth of $3.71 (16.18 percent) relative to the antecedent rate,
culminating in a price point of $63.72 per barrel.
The North Sea benchmark crude, specifically Dated Brent, surged by $3.84, or 5.22 percent, from the preceding valuation, culminating in a settlement price of $77.47 per barrel.
The average price of a barrel of oil in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025 is estimated at $70.
