Azerbaijani Oil Hits New Heights In Price

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta on June 17 increased by $3.79 (five percent) compared to the previous rate, now sitting at $79.58 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On an FOB basis in the Turkish Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light went up by $3.82 (5.13 percent) to $78.25 per barrel.

In the interim, the valuation of URALS crude experienced a growth of $3.71 (16.18 percent) relative to the antecedent rate, culminating in a price point of $63.72 per barrel.



The North Sea benchmark crude, specifically Dated Brent, surged by $3.84, or 5.22 percent, from the preceding valuation, culminating in a settlement price of $77.47 per barrel.

The average price of a barrel of oil in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025 is estimated at $70.