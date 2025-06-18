Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Div Com-Led Panel To Review Srinagar Master Plan-2035


2025-06-18 01:35:00
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Government on Tuesday constituted a seven-member panel led by Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir to undertake short term review of Srinagar Master Plan-2035.

According to an order issued by Commissioner Secretary to the Government, M Raju, a copy of which lies with Kashmir Observer, the committee has been constituted to examine the feasibility of TPS areas, and identify any TPS area, if necessary for the removal of the precondition with respect to issuing of building permissions in such areas.

The committee comprises Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir as Chairman, Vice Chairman, Srinagar development Authority as Member Secretary. The members include Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Vice-Chairman J&K Lake Conservation and Management Authority, Chief Town Planner Town Planning Organization, Kashmir and representatives of Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs (not below the rank of Additional Secretary).

The panel has been tasked to examine the orders and directions issued by the High Court of J&K and Ladakh from time to time, and on the basis of court orders, in case of buffer zones of Dal and Nigeen lakes, and to accordingly propose amendments to the Master Plan-2035 to incorporate the court directions.

