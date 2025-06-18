Shoppers Pay Up to £200 for Jar of Rare Mexican Honey with Natural Anti-Allergy Effect

London, 17 June 2025 - As Britain battles one of the worst grass pollen hay fever seasons in recent years, a rare raw honey from the Sierra Madre mountains of Mexico has gone viral - with desperate hay fever sufferers hailing it as a“miracle cure” and paying up to £200 per jar for it at auction after stock ran out.

The honey in question? Raw Organic Red Gumbo Limbo Honey , imported exclusively by the Latin Honey Shop , a boutique London-based brand known for its rare, certified organic, medicinal honeys.

Unlike the debunked myth around local honey for hay fever - which doesn't work because bees don't feed on grass pollen - this exotic Mexican honey appears to have a natural anti-allergy, antihistamine-like effect . It's produced by bees that feed on the red gumbo limbo tree (Bursera simaruba), long used in traditional medicine for its anti-inflammatory and immune-regulating properties.

“Every year we get customers telling us this is the only thing that works for their hay fever,” said a spokesperson for the Latin Honey Shop.“It doesn't just soothe symptoms - people are reporting full relief within days.”

Earlier this month, demand exploded after multiple TikTok influencers, including @iKaiser19 , posted viral reviews praising the honey's hay fever relief powers. His 2023 video alone has racked up over 1.3 million views Watch: @ikaiser19/video/7239010011605634330 . Dozens of creators have since joined in, flooding the platform with testimonials and creating a surge in demand as a search on TikTok for "Red Gumbo Limbo Honey" reveals.

Over 2000 jars of Red Gumbo Limbo Honey have been sold on TikTok alone, making it one of the most popular honeys there.

"I've been suffering from hay fever for the past 21yrs," wrote one verified buyer of this honey. "Since having this honey 1.5months I've been clear of any signs of [fever]."

With jars retailing for up to £20 including delivery, the limited seasonal stock typically sells out within days. In 2022, once supplies ran out, desperate buyers paid up to £200 a jar in auction.

The Latin Honey Shop first discovered the honey in 2016 and has since made small yearly batches available to UK and international customers. It is harvested once a year by traditional beekeepers in remote parts of Mexico and is never heat-treated or blended, preserving its medicinal-grade quality.

As hay fever allergy sufferers continue to seek relief in a season where traditional remedies are falling short, this rare raw honey has become one of the most talked-about natural alternatives of 2025.



Product Name : Raw Organic Red Gumbo Limbo Honey

Brand: Established in 2016, the Latin Honey Shop is a UK brand of award winning raw organic honey and honey products sourced from the mountains, valleys and rainforests of Latin America.

Scientific Note : There is no scientific evidence to back up the claim that local honey is effective on hay fever. The Red Gumbo Limbo honey is believed to relieve hay fever not because of matched pollen, but due to its natural anti-allergy properties .

Availability : Limited yearly stock harvested once per year in Mexico.

Availability : Limited yearly stock harvested once per year in Mexico.

Past Demand : Sold out annually since 2016; jars resold for up to £200.