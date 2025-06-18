403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Türkiye Renews Call for Iran, Israel Talks
(MENAFN) From the outset, Türkiye has consistently supported resolving Iran’s nuclear issue through diplomatic dialogue, and it maintains this position today, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on Monday.
Türkiye has been actively engaging in diplomatic initiatives, both directly through Erdogan himself and via the foreign minister, in an effort to defuse the escalating hostilities between Israel and Iran, he said during a national address following a Cabinet session.
"We have clearly informed our counterparts that Türkiye is ready to do whatever is required of us (on the Iran-Israel conflict), including facilitation," the president said.
Speaking about recent weekend phone conversations with global leaders, Erdogan emphasized the danger Israel poses to the broader region, calling it a menace that has “reached the point of banditry.”
He reinforced the necessity of dialogue and peaceful engagement as the path forward.
Erdogan further claimed that Israel's assaults—purportedly aimed at Iran’s nuclear infrastructure—actually conceal more devious and expansive objectives.
“With every act of oppression, every drop of blood shed, and every crime against humanity, Israel is gradually jeopardizing its own existence and the nation's future,” he added.
The Turkish president condemned Israel’s military actions in Gaza as genocidal, and denounced its “reckless” strikes on Lebanon and Syria, which he said “are making our hearts bleed.”
He also criticized Israel’s latest assaults on neighboring Iran.
“Every step taken in our region without considering realities leads to further disasters. These disasters usually result in the downfall of tyrants,” concluded Erdogan.
Türkiye has been actively engaging in diplomatic initiatives, both directly through Erdogan himself and via the foreign minister, in an effort to defuse the escalating hostilities between Israel and Iran, he said during a national address following a Cabinet session.
"We have clearly informed our counterparts that Türkiye is ready to do whatever is required of us (on the Iran-Israel conflict), including facilitation," the president said.
Speaking about recent weekend phone conversations with global leaders, Erdogan emphasized the danger Israel poses to the broader region, calling it a menace that has “reached the point of banditry.”
He reinforced the necessity of dialogue and peaceful engagement as the path forward.
Erdogan further claimed that Israel's assaults—purportedly aimed at Iran’s nuclear infrastructure—actually conceal more devious and expansive objectives.
“With every act of oppression, every drop of blood shed, and every crime against humanity, Israel is gradually jeopardizing its own existence and the nation's future,” he added.
The Turkish president condemned Israel’s military actions in Gaza as genocidal, and denounced its “reckless” strikes on Lebanon and Syria, which he said “are making our hearts bleed.”
He also criticized Israel’s latest assaults on neighboring Iran.
“Every step taken in our region without considering realities leads to further disasters. These disasters usually result in the downfall of tyrants,” concluded Erdogan.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Aixuspeed Reports $500K In Token Commitments Within First 72 Hours Of Pre-Sale
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
CommentsNo comment