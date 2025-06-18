'Simone Lafray And The Bishop Of Mumbai' Welcomes Readers Back To A World Of Spies, Sweets, And Secrets Gone Global

'Simone LaFray and the Bishop of Mumbai' by S.P. O'Farrell

Brandylane Publishers's logo

written by S.P. O'Farrell; on sale June 17, 2025

- Jaylynn Korrell, 'The Independent Book Review'RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Brandylane Publishers, Inc. of Richmond, Virginia, is excited to announce the release of a new spy novel for middle-grade readers, 'Simone LaFray and the Bishop of Mumbai ,' written by S.P. O'Farrell.Newly teenage French junior spy Simone LaFray is back in the field-and this time, she's flying to Mumbai to track down a fellow prodigy! Junior World Chess Champion Reyansh Balakrishnan doesn't just dominate in chess tournaments-he's also a computer genius who helped create the OmniKey, a powerful device Simone retrieved from the Claymoore School in London during her last assignment. But despite his own young age, Reyansh's motives are muddy at best, and it will take all Simone's sleuthing skill to uncover the truth about him and his connections to the underground world that's arising in both her life and the world!As her family continues to expand their pastry business to Rome and beyond, Simone finds the scope of her life broadening-and the challenges she faces becoming more serious, as this middle-grade series matures alongside its readers. The stakes are higher, and the issues more nuanced, as Simone finds herself struggling with questions of duty, morality, and her own place in the escalating conflict. When she has the opportunity, will she choose what she knows-or what she believes?Filled with friends and foes both fresh and familiar, as well as the twists, turns, and intrigue readers have come to love and expect from S.P. O'Farrell's titles, this action-packed third novel in the 'Simone LaFray' mystery series releases today, June 17, 2025.'In this third installment of the award-winning series, junior spy Simone LaFray returns to Paris after recovering the legendary OmniKey on her mission in London. Unfortunately, her opportunity for rest is short-lived. Now thirteen, Simone finds her life accelerating, much to her displeasure: The V has a boyfriend, a new baby brother has joined the LaFray family, and relics of the Red Wolf cryptically surface as the specter of an old enemy rises from its grave.'Worst of all, the OmniKey's operation remains a mystery, even to the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Their only lead is the elusive Bishop of Mumbai, a fifteen-year-old prodigy whose talents for chess and technological wizardry are equally extraordinary. To learn the OmniKey's secrets, Simone must face him in a prestigious chess tournament in his own home country of India-but this time, she won't be working alone.'As queens, pawns, and brazen knights of unknown intent take the board, sides are chosen, and nothing is as it seems. Right and wrong blur as Simone teeters on the edge of a new world. Will she make the right move?''About the Author'S.P. O'Farrell is the award-winning author of the 'Simone LaFray Mysteries.' When he isn't writing, he is championing special education, the performing arts, and numerous environmental initiatives. He lives in western Maryland with his wife and two sons.Interviews available upon request.Brandylane Publishers, Inc. is an independent press located in Richmond, Virginia, that has published books since 1985.'Simone LaFray and the Bishop of Mumbai' (hardcover, 252 pages, $35.95 / paperback, 252 pages, $19.95 / Kindle e-book, $7.99) is available from Amazon , Barnes & Noble, and other fine booksellers.

