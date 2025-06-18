Above The Bar Marketing Named One Of Inc.'S 2025 Best Workplaces

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Above the Bar Marketing announced today it has been named one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces for 2025. This prestigious recognition underscores the company's commitment to fostering an exceptional employee-centric culture, a core value deeply embedded in its operational philosophy.Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces award is the result of a rigorous evaluation process that assesses thousands of companies nationwide. The evaluation includes comprehensive employee engagement surveys, a thorough benefits audit, and an in-depth review by Inc.'s research team. Only a select group of companies earn a spot on this highly competitive list.About the Inc. Best Workplaces AwardEach year, Inc. Magazine identifies and honors U.S. companies that excel in workplace culture. Their proprietary rating system is based on anonymous employee surveys designed to measure genuine employee engagement, leadership effectiveness, benefits, work-life balance, opportunities for growth, and employees' sense of purpose. Following the initial surveys, Inc. reviews company benefits, policies, and programs to gain a holistic view of the workplace environment. Thousands of companies apply, with only a limited number ultimately selected for recognition.An Inside Look at Above the Bar Marketing's Survey ResultsWork culture is not merely an aspiration at Above the Bar Marketing; it serves as the foundation for every decision made by the leadership team. It reflects how team members support each other daily, the mutual respect they share, the collaborative spirit, and the celebration of both major and minor achievements as a unified team.Key statistics from Above the Bar Marketing's employee survey include:Overall engagement score: 97.05%Highly engaged employees: 96.55%100% of the team-both men and women-feel their contributions are recognized.While these statistics highlight a robust workplace, the true essence lies in the experiences shared by employees. Anonymous testimonials from team members include:“I've never experienced this level of enjoyment and satisfaction at a place of employment. It gives me everything I need-a stress-free environment, collaboration, great pay, and variety in my day without affecting my personal life.”“We have pillars of success that are actually useful and followed. 'No drama' is my favorite. We deal with challenges, and then we move on-together.”“Every position gets praise because we all understand it takes a team!”When asked to describe the company's culture in one word, the overwhelming top response from employees was "Collaborative," reflecting the strong team-oriented environment.Building a Great Workplace, Every DayAbove the Bar Marketing believes that prioritizing its people leads to exceptional outcomes. The company recognizes that professional success is inextricably linked to the well-being and support of its team. As such, it is dedicated to cultivating a workplace that supports every individual, not just in their professional roles, but also in their broader careers and personal lives.For more information, Above the Bar Marketing's full Inc. Best Workplaces profile can be viewed here .Above the Bar Marketing extends its profound gratitude to its dedicated team members, acknowledging that their contributions are the cornerstone of the company's success. The company also thanks its clients and partners for their continued trust and collaboration, emphasizing that this recognition is just the beginning.About Above the Bar Marketing:Above the Bar Marketing is a leading marketing agency committed to delivering innovative solutions and fostering a dynamic and supportive workplace culture. The company prides itself on its collaborative environment and its dedication to the growth and well-being of its employees.Contact:Lindsay MartyFounder/CEO...

