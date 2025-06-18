Moldova's Digital Engine: How MITP Is Transforming The IT Economy

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Moldova revs up its 'digital engine' as IT sector growth accelerates

June 17, 2025 by Sam Francis

The IT sector in Moldova, a small country in eastern Europe, contributes 6 percent to the national GDP – a result that reflects the efficiency and impact of the ecosystem created by the Moldova Innovation Technology Park (MITP).

The data were presented by Marina Bzovîi, administrator of MITP, at the Moldova Digital Summit 2025, confirming the essential role of the Park in the digital transformation of the Republic of Moldova.

With 2024 marked by record performance, MITP expects a clear upward trajectory for 2025, supported by the accelerated expansion of the resident base and the increase in revenues generated by the IT sector.

Unprecedented growth: 533 resident companies in a single year

Currently, Moldova Innovation Technology Park brings together over 2,370 resident companies, of which 533 joined in 2024 alone – the largest annual advance since the park's launch.

This record growth reflects Moldova's growing attractiveness for international investors and technology companies looking for a stable, competitive and future-oriented environment.

The MITP model offers a unique framework in the region: an ultra-competitive tax regime with a flat tax of only 7 percent, VAT exemptions and simplified contributions, which allows companies to focus on growth and innovation.

These conditions are guaranteed by law until 2035, providing investors not only with incentives, but also with long-term predictability.

MITP is 100 percent virtual, allowing remote operation without the obligation of a physical presence in the Republic of Moldova – a key advantage in an era where remote work is becoming the global norm.

In addition, initiatives such as the Visa IT program facilitate the attraction of international talent, ensuring quick and legal access to the global workforce.

In this modern and well-connected ecosystem, Moldova residents benefit from quality digital infrastructure, constant dialogue with the authorities and specialized support for international expansion.

Moldova describes the trend and ecosystem as its“digital engine”.

It is no coincidence that more and more companies from Romania and Ukraine are choosing to relocate to Moldova, in search of a more efficient, flexible and innovation-friendly space.

MITP is no longer just a tax-advantaged framework – it's a complete platform for accelerated growth, global connection, and sustainable digital transformation.

The park hosts companies with capital from 43 countries, most of them from Ukraine and Romania.

Bzovîi says:“The regional geopolitical context has had a major impact. If in 2021 only three Ukrainian companies were registered in the MITP, in 2024 their number increased 14 times, reaching 42, amid strategic relocations caused by the war.

“In the same period, the presence of companies with Romanian capital has almost doubled, boosted by the recent tax changes in Romania applied to the IT sector. Today, there are 41 companies in Romania in MITP.”

IT sector – a force in the economy: 6.3 percent of GDP

The contribution of the IT sector to the national economy has increased significantly, reaching 6.3 percent of GDP in 2024, according to preliminary estimates, compared to 1.8% in 2015.

This remarkable evolution is a direct result of the expansion of tech companies, favorable fiscal policies and the sustained attraction of foreign investment.

Nadejda Hodus, financial manager MITP, says:“For 2025, we estimate that the revenues generated by MITP resident companies will reach €1 billion, with an increase of approximately 30 percent compared to 2024, when they totaled €785 million.

“It is a clear confirmation of the potential for sustainable growth and the value that the IT sector brings to the Moldovan economy.”

IT exports – Moldova, regional leader in growth rate

Exports of IT services increased spectacularly, reaching €523 million in 2023, 10 times more than in 2015 (€53 million).

Although the absolute volume is lower than that reported by countries such as Romania (€7.5 billion) or Ukraine (€6 billion), Moldova's growth rate is the fastest in the region.

Hodus says:“This performance is all the more impressive as Moldova is a small country, both in terms of territory and population.

“MITP's development model proves to be an efficient and sustainable one, transforming Moldova into a regional digital hub with strategic potential.”

Record contributions to the state budget

The economic impact of the MITP is also directly felt in the revenues of the National Public Budget. In 2024, resident companies contributed €78 million – four times more than in 2017. About 50 percent of these amounts come from newly established businesses after the launch of the park.

According to a recent analysis conducted by MITP, the contributions paid by resident companies could cover up to 16 percent of the national expenditure on health care and about 90 percent of the financing of vocational higher education – an eloquent illustration of the real economic impact generated by the IT sector in the Republic of Moldova.

Bzovîi says:“Through these results, MITP imposes itself not only as a successful model in the region, but also as an example of effective public policy, which creates jobs, attracts investments and amplifies the country's digital competitiveness.

“With clear objectives and a sustained pace of development, Moldova is getting closer to becoming a regional pole of innovation and technology.”